 Anti-party activities : Congress expels 5 loyalists of ex-MP Bansal for 6 years

  • Chandigarh
Anti-party activities : Congress expels 5 loyalists of ex-MP Bansal for 6 years

Five leaders relieved from posts

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 3

Five Congress leaders, who are considered close to former four-time MP Pawan Kumar Bansal, were expelled from the party for six years for alleged “anti-party” activities in the recently concluded parliamentary elections in the city.

Those expelled are Deepa Dubey, ex-president of Congress Mahila Morcha, Hafiz Anwarulhaq, vice-president of the city Congress, Ravi Thakur, general secretary, Abhishek Shanky, member, and Sahil dubey, secretary.

Besides, several leaders have been relieved from their posts. They are Harphool Kalyan, vice-president of the city Congress, Hakam Sarhad and Venod Sharma, general secretaries, Satish Kainth, spokesperson, and Manoj Garg, secretary.

“Consequent to report received from Jagdish Chander, ex-MLA from Rajasthan and party observer for the Chandigarh parliamentary constituency, due deliberations were held with the Indian National Congress candidate Manish Tewari and senior leaders of the party. The action was taken after approval from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and Chandigarh incharge Rajiv Shukla,” said city Congress president HS Lucky.

Some of these leaders had openly spoken against Tewari’s candidature. Deepa Dubey has been at the forefront of protests against Lucky after Tewari was named the party candidate. Some leaders were even adamant on demanding Lucky’s resignation, alleging that he had shared a social media post against Bansal. It was demeaning for the former Union minister, they had said.

Those expelled

Those who have been expelled by the Congress for anti-party activities are Deepa Dubey, ex-president of Congress Mahila Morcha, Hafiz Anwarulhaq, vice-president of the city Congress, Ravi Thakur, general secretary, Abhishek Shanky, member, and Sahil dubey, secretary.

