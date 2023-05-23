Anti-tobacco drive: 25 challaned in Mohali for COTPA Act violation

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 22

An anti-tobacco team of the Mohali Health Department issued 25 challans and collected a fine worth Rs 4,500 from violators under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition) (COTPA) Act, 2003.

Anti-Tobacco Nodal Officer Dr Navdeep Singh said on the instructions of Civil Surgeon Dr Rupinder Gill, the team carried out surprise checks at around 35 kiosks, shops and street vendors selling tobacco products in different parts of Mohali.

“A total of 25 challans were issued to the offenders selling tobacco products in violation of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition) (COTPA) Act, 2003 and a fine worth Rs 4,500 was collected from them,” said Dr Navdeep Singh.

He said some street vendors were found selling cigarettes without any pictorial warning on them whereas some were selling imported cigarettes in violation of the Act. During the raids, it was found that some food vendors were selling tobacco products, which is prohibited under the law. Similarly, some street vendors were selling loose cigarettes.

He said the raids would continue and strict action would be taken against the violators in future.

The health official appealed to people to help the Health Department curb usage of tobacco products and also effectively implement the anti-tobacco law. He asked the shopkeepers and others to sell tobacco products in compliance with the anti-tobacco law.

It may be noted that the district Health Department has been constantly carrying out Information, Education and Communication (IED) campaigns regarding the proper implementation of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition) (COTPA) Act, 2003 and urging people to stop use of cigarettes and other tobacco products as these are detrimental to health.

Surprise checks carried out

Anti-Tobacco Nodal Officer Dr Navdeep Singh said on the instructions of Civil Surgeon Dr Rupinder Gill, the team carried out surprise checks at around 35 kiosks, shops and street vendors selling tobacco products in different parts of Mohali.