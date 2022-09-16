Anu wins badminton final

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 15

Anu Priya, a trainee of the Sector 38 Sports Complex, claimed two medals on the concluding day of the PNB Metlife Junior Badminton Championship (JBC) at the Sector 38 Sports Complex. In the girls’ U-15 final, Anu logged a comeback win (9-15, 15-10, 15-7) over Vanshika, but in the girls’ U-17 final, she went down 10-15, 5-15 against Rijul Saini.

Avani Rai won the girls’ U-11 final by defeating Divnoor Kaur 21-15, 15-12, 15-11 and Ans Kumar Khare overpowered Abhijay Anand 15-9, 15-4 to claim the boys’ U-11 title. In another tough battle, Divya Rao defeated Kaylin 15-11, 13-15, 15-9 to win the girls’ U-9 title. In the girls’ U-13 final, Shubhangi Chaudhari defeated Ridhima Saini 15-14, 4-15, 15-12.

Uday Rana also logged a comeback victory (9-15, 15-13, 15-7) over Vaibhav Giri to claim the boys’ U-11 final. Yash Jain won the girls’ U-9 final by defeating Gaddam Rutwik Reddy 15-13, 15-12 and Aarush Sharma came from behind to beat Tusya Nakra 7-15, 15-9, 15-7 in the girls’ U-13 final. Akul Malik faced a tough resistance from Piyush Chauhan before winning the girls’ U-17 final 14-15, 15-14, 15-7.

Surinder Mahajan, honorary general secretary, Chandigarh Badminton Association, said the winners were awarded with cash prizes worth Rs 2 lakh by Sanyam Garg, Director Sports, Chandigarh Administration.