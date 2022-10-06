Anuj Puniya logs win on Day 1 of badminton meet

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 5

Anuj Puniya defeated AK Verma (21-11, 21-12) in the men’s 45-year pre-quarterfinal match on the opening day of the 7th Sudama Cup-2022, under the aegis of the Punjab Badminton Association, at the Sector 78 Sports Complex here.

Neeraj Arora of Uttar Pradesh overpowered Sunil Sharma of Jammu & Kashmir (21-7, 21-5), and Sumit Verma defeated Fakhrudin Fakhri (21-12, 21-9). Dr Komal Malik of Himachal Pradesh easily defeated Baljeet Singh (21-11, 21-11), Kamal Virmani ousted Deepak Puri (23-21, 21-6) and Anil Kr Srivastava defeated Rakesh Giri (21-6, 21-6). Amrik Singh also logged an easy win over Sanjeev Arora (22-20, 21-18).

Meanwhile, in the men’s 35-year second round, Amit Sondhi faced a tough competition from Vinay Thakur before logging a (21-14, 19-21, 21-12) victory. Dr Vivek defeated Mukesh Kumar (21-11, 21-11) and Raghav Agarwal overpowered Bikram Kumar (21-8, 21-19). Sarabjit Singh outplayed Dr Amandeep Singh Rihal (21-17, 17-21, 22-20) and Puneet Sharma outplayed Suraj (21-12, 15-21, 21-12).

Vivek Singh Salathia recorded an easy (21-14, 21-11) win over Dr Satyaprakash and Newton Bhatia outplayed Satinder Singh (24-22, 21-8). Vipin Sharma also march ahead by defeating Daya Shankar Sharma (21-6, 21-8), whereas Parveen Taneja defeated Jatinder Singh (21-8, 21-10). RK Dubey recorded a comeback (13-21, 21-12, 21-15) win over SP Choudhary, whereas Davinder Singh defeated Rajan Khosla (21-13, 21-16).

In the men’s 50-year second round, Upkar Singh defeated Manoj Pangthey (21-9, 21-12), Ajit Jolly outplayed Surinder Singh Makkar (22-20, 17-21, 21-16), Jitinder Bist defeated Pushpinder Singh (21-19, 21-12) and Alok Mishra outplayed Santokh Singh (21-11, 21-16).

