Anupama, Devika to vie for badminton title

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 20

Top seed Panchkula’s Anupama Upadhyaya defeated Anmol Kharb (21-9, 21-9) to move into the women’s singles final on the penultimate day of the Ashwani Gupta Memorial 55th Haryana State Junior and Senior Badminton Championship today.

Second seed and another local girl Devika Sihag also reached the final by defeating Ira Sharma (22-20, 21-16). Top seed Sirsa’s Kartik Jindal defeated Sohit (21-19, 21-10) to confirm his men’s final berth. He will face Gautam Walia, who overpowered a tough challenge by Ishan Sihag (18-21, 21-12, 21-11), in the title clash.

In the boys’ U-19 doubles semis, Randeep Singh and Sunny Nehra defeated Aaryan Sapiah and Manraj (21-17, 18-21, 21-19). The pair of Ankit Malik and Ishant Sehrawat outplayed Aryan Tushir and Deepanshu Vats (21-19, 21-15).

In the girls’ U-19 semis, Anmol defeated Muskaan Sangwan (21-16, 21-9) and Kanika Balhara ousted Riddhima (21-12, 13-21, 21-13).

Aumkaran Sharma won the boys’ U-19 semis against Panchkula’s Ishan Sihag (21-19, 21-13), whereas Manraj Singh defeated Gagan (21-14, 21-19).

In the girls’ U-19 doubles semis, Aafreen Bishnoi and Chitwan Khatr defeated Ishu Malik and Tanu Malik (21-18, 21-14), while Anmol and Ridhi Kaur Toor ousted Akanksha and Ruchi Chahal (21-6, 21-17). Devvart and Sourabh defeated Manav Mohit Jaglan (21-14, 21-17) to reach the men’s doubles final. In the second semis, Akshit and Hardik Makkar ousted Shashwat and Sohit (22-20, 21-15).

Results (semis)

U-19 mixed doubles: Anshul Bhudwar/Ridhi Kaur Toor bt Kanika/Harsh Kangra (21-11, 21-15), Arnav Goswami/Tanu Malik bt Ansh Tirdia/Anmol Khrab (22-20, 19-21, 22-20); Hardik Makkar/Unnati Hooda bt Sohit/Nikki Rapria (21-9, 21-18).

Women’s doubles semis: Ishu Malik/Tanu Malik bt Nikki Rapria/Sakshi (21-16, 21-17); Lalita Dahiya/Ridhi Kaur Toor bt Chanchal/Sheena Narwal (21-18, 21-14).