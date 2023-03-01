 Anupama Upadhyaya of Panchkula becomes national badminton champ : The Tribune India

Anupama Upadhyaya of Panchkula becomes national badminton champ

Anupama Upadhyaya of Panchkula becomes national badminton champ

Anupama Upadhyaya of Panchkula will never forget the February of 2023. She not only turned 18 this month but also made the biggest achievement of her badminton career. Today, she became the national badminton champion.



Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, February 28

Anupama Upadhyaya of Panchkula will never forget the February of 2023. She not only turned 18 this month but also made the biggest achievement of her badminton career. Today, she became the national badminton champion.

She has become the first girl from the district to win a national championship. At present ranked 4th, she will now attain the top rank in the next Badminton Association of India (BAI) rankings.

Anupama defeated Gujarat National Games Champion Aakarshi Kashyap, from Chhattisgarh, in the neck-and-neck final of the 75th Inter-State-Inter-Zonal & 84th Senior National Badminton Championships in Pune. Aakarshi (India No. 3 and world No. 42), has been part of the national women’s team that won gold in the 2019 South Asian Games. She won the first set by a whisker (22-20) against the challenger from Panchkula. However, Anupama bounced back in the next by logging a 17-21 win.

The decider remained a see-saw battle with both players giving their best to grab the title. Anupama started on a good note by taking a 3-7 lead. She extended her lead to 6-11 to come close to the title. However, supported by the local crowd, Aakarshi bounced back and reduced Anupama’s lead to 15-17. Thereafter, she won two back-to-back points to level the scores at 19-19. Anupama, who was facing a tough time in collecting points, somehow, managed to muster courage. She remained calm and pushed Aakarshi to her limits. Finally, she recorded a 24-22 win to become the national champion. In the last senior nationals (held in 2019), Aakarshi, who gave a tough fight to Anupama, lost her semifinal against Assam’s, while in the previous edition, she went down against Saina Nehwal in the quarterfinals.

From swimming to badminton

Anupama first started playing badminton when she was sent to a summer camp by her father, Naveen, a former cricketer. After making her learn how to swim for a while, Naveen decided to introduce her to badminton. Hailing from Almora (Uttarakhand), she started training under DK Sen (father of 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lakshya Sen).

“During the last set, there was a moment when I started facing the pressure. However, after losing two points, I decided to keep my calm and play my natural game. She (Aakarshi) was a very tough opponent, and in no other way was I going to win, except keeping my calm and playing my natural game. I would like to dedicate this win to my father, who always travels with me during the tournaments,” said Anupama.

In the 2022 India Open Super 500, New Delhi, she got a taste of what it’s like to compete at the senior level. “I played against Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min. I was fine in the first set, but she was very fast in the second and third set, and I couldn’t match her power. It was then I realised the need to improve my strength.”

What’s next for her

After this feat, Anupama will play in the Thailand Challenge from March 7 to 12, followed by the Vietnam Challenge from March 21 to 27. She will be playing in the Spain Masters 300 Super Series from March 28 to April 2, followed by Orleans Masters 300 Super Series from April 4 to 9. Last year, she won her first-ever senior ranking tournament at Visakhapatnam. She is currently ranked 62 by the Badminton World Federation with 19,950 points. She was ranked 65th after winning the 2022 Polish Open and later won the Poland Challenge (Arlamow).

Rs 5-lakh cash award

President of the Haryana Badminton Association Devendra Singh has announced a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh for Anupama. Vice-president of the Badminton Association of India and Haryana Badminton Association general secretary Ajay Singhaniyan said Anupama made the state proud. Jatinder Mahajan, general secretary, Panchkula District Badminton Association, also announced that the association would honour Anupama.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Governor Vs AAP Govt: Governor duty-bound to summon assembly once cabinet recommends for it, says SC

2
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

3
Nation

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia resigns after SC refuses to entertain his petition

4
J & K

Killers of Kashmiri Pandit guard gunned down in Pulwama; Army jawan also killed

5
Diaspora

India opens Young Professionals Scheme visas for UK graduates

6
Punjab

Punjabi University engineering student's family demands arrest of accused before post-mortem is held

7
Punjab

Amritsar Commissioner of Police among 18 officers shifted by Punjab govt

8
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

9
Nation

Manish Sisodia moves Supreme Court challenging his arrest

10
Nation

SC dismisses Manish Sisodia's plea challenging his arrest in alleged 'liquor scam', asks him to approach Delhi High Court

Don't Miss

View All
India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT
Business

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT

Top News

Governor duty-bound to act on Cabinet advice: SC; Punjab session from March 3

Governor duty-bound to act on Cabinet advice: SC; Punjab session from March 3

CJI says CM too must give info sought by Governor

Sisodia quits Cabinet after SC rejects plea; jailed Jain resigns too

Sisodia quits Cabinet after SC rejects plea; jailed Jain resigns too

Can move lower court against arrest, Deputy CM told

Curious case of ‘South Group’ in excise scam

Curious case of 'South Group' in excise scam

Resignations to ensure Delhi can function: AAP

Resignations to ensure Delhi can function: AAP

Manufacturing dips, growth slips to 4.4%

Manufacturing dips, growth slips to 4.4%


Cities

View All

Patients irked over frequent shutting of railway crossing near Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Patients irked over frequent shutting of railway crossing near Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Amritsar MC prepares list of top 100 property tax defaulters

Unaided colleges stay defiant on centralised admission portal issue in Amritsar

Thefts from tubewells enrage farmers in Amritsar

MGNREGA workers up in arms over pending dues in Tarn Taran

AAP MLA’s police remand extended by four days

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Health Department looks at PPP way to improve diagnostic services

Chandigarh cyber cell arrests two online fraudsters

Woman dragged on bonnet during clash in Zirakpur

Chandigarh: House meet on March 6, waste plant, smart parking on agenda

Sisodia quits Cabinet after SC rejects plea; jailed Jain resigns too

Sisodia quits Cabinet after SC rejects plea; jailed Jain resigns too

Curious case of 'South Group' in excise scam

Resignations to ensure Delhi can function: AAP

Only park in Maqsudan turns dumpyard!

Only park in Maqsudan turns dumpyard!

35 bikes, 12 cars burnt outside police station

Month after NRI complained of assault, cops lodge FIR

Soldier thrown off train, seriously hurt

9 smugglers arrested with intoxicants, liquor

Ludhiana emerging best smart city in state, 32nd in country: New rankings

Ludhiana emerging best smart city in state, 32nd in country: New rankings

3 arrested in two drug cases

Qaumi Insaaf Morcha’s attempt to get activist Bapu Surat Singh discharged from DMCH foiled

Ludhiana resident held for making extortion calls to BJP leader

Vets annoyed over pay parity issue, to intensify protest by holding zonal rallies

Roadside encroachments spell traffic chaos in Patiala

Roadside encroachments spell traffic chaos in Patiala

Students, staff question law & order situation at Punjabi University, Patiala

Two-day science festival organised at Punjabi University, Patiala

Prof Anand Pawar appointed officiating Vice-Chancellor of law university

Panel formed for Women’s Track Cycling League