Anuradha Chagti given Hospitality

Chandigarh, June 18
In a minor reshuffle, the UT Administration has assigned the charge of Secretary, Hospitality, to Anuradha S Chagti, an officer of the Central Secretariat Service (CSS), relieving Ajay Chagti of the said charge.
Upon her joining the Chandigarh Administration, Anuradha was also given the charge of Secretary, Social Welfare and Women and Child Development; Chairman, Child and Women Development Corporation; and others.
Hari Kallikkat has been assigned the charge of Managing Director, CITCO, relieving Abhijit Vijay Chaudhary of the said charge.
