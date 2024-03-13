Anurag Thakur puts Chandigarh contest rumours to rest, says he prefers Hamirpur

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, March 12

Putting the speculation of his contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the city to rest, Union minister Anurag Thakur today said he had received so much love from the people of Hamirpur (HP) and the question of leaving them did not arise.

“I am winning my seat (Hamirpur) with a record margin, yet it is for the party high command to take a final call,” said Thakur.

Earlier when questioned on the matter, sitting Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher termed Thakur as her younger brother and ensured her full support if he contested from this constituency.

Meanwhile, Thakur was apprised of the fact that the UT Sports Department had been working without a DSO and that the JDS had asked for repatriation. He said “I will talk to the local administration about this.”

On whether the BCCI should be brought under the government fold (like other sports associations) considering the huge financial involvement, he said, “They are doing a great job. Why would they be brought under the government fold? They have a proper functioning.”

When asked if it is possible to have infrastructure in India for hosting an event like Olympics and will Chandigarh have another cricket stadium, Thakur said, “If the government has made roads across the nation, given houses to the poor, why can’t we build infrastructure for hosting Olympics? Chandigarh has one stadium, it will be up to the government on how to plan it (international matches).”

Meanwhile, Thakur launched Khelo India Rising Talent Identification (KIRTI) programme from the Sector 7 Sports Complex here.

The programme, part of Khelo India scheme, focuses on schoolchildren aged between 9 and 18 years with an objective to hunting talent from every nook and corner of the country and using sports as a tool to curb drug addiction and other gadgetry distractions.

