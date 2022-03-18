Anusha claims gold medal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 17

Anusha Parsad of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, claimed gold in the C1 (Women) 500m event on the third day of the Panjab University Canoeing & Kayaking (M&W) Championship at Sukhna Lake today. Deepa Rajput of Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, and Aleena Sunil of University of Kerala claimed second and third position, respectively.

In the C1 (men) 500m event, Harpreet Singh of Lovely Professional University, Vipin V of University of Kerala and Kawaljeet of Panjab University claimed the top three positions, respectively.

The team of Swati Sahu, Pinky Sahu, Deviki Sahu and Shalu Pardhan (Pt Ravi Shankar Shukla University) claimed pole position in the K4 (Women) 500 m event. Nikhitha S, Jincy George, Parvath G and Sreelakshmi (Kerala) claimed second position and Monika Shinde, Monika Gode, Akshada Ukade and Varsha Borade (Savitribai Phule Pune University) claimed third position.

In the K4 (Men) 500m event, Pawan, Rahul, Jugraj Singh and Ronak claimed the top position, followed by Kumar Shmpit, Aditya Saini and Parveen Balveer at second and the host team of Rajan, Bhola, Neeraj and Arun Singh at third. In the C4 (Men) 500m event, Panjab University (Kawaljeet, Karan, Ankit Malviya, Gurwinder Singh) team claimed first position, followed by University of Kerala (Anandhu KS, Jithin Thomas, Nitin Nagesh, Vipin V) at second and Lovely Professional University (Abhishek Sandhaw, Ajay Pal, Parshant Jomes, Ankit Verma) at third position.