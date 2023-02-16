Apaar fashions Saupin’s School win in basketball

Chandigarh, February 15
Apaar Sood scored 17 points as hosts Saupin’s School, Sector 32, defeated St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, in the opening match of the 1st J Saupin Memorial Basketball Tournament today. The hosts recorded a 40-20 win.
Saupin’s School, Mohali, recorded a one-sided 14-08 victory over St Peter’s School, Sector 37. Agamjot scored six points in the team’s win. Vivek High School, Sector 38, faced a tough resistance before recording an 18-16 win over New Public School, Sector 18. Vibhu scored a maximum of 11 points for the winning team.
Vivek High School, Mohali, defeated St John’s High School, Sector 26, by a margin of seven points (19-12). Japjit alone scored 10 points for the winning side. In the last league match, St Joseph’s lads registered a 20-09 win over Chitkara International School, Sector 25. Saksham and Aaron scored eight points each for the winning team.
As many as 12 teams are participating in this three-day championship.
