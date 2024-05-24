Chandigarh: App to help voters check queue length

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 23

The UT Administration has announced the launch of a Chandigarh voters’ app (CVA), a queue management application designed to facilitate a smooth voting experience for residents on June 1, the day of polling for the Lok Sabha elections in the city.

The innovative tool aimed to assist voters in avoiding long waits and minimise exposure to the summer heat while ensuring they participate in the crucial democratic process. The app, ‘Chandigarh CVA’, can be download from the Google Play Store. Once downloaded, the user can select his/her location and polling station to get real-time updates on queue length and waiting period.

