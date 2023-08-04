Appeals in maintenance cases: Soon, senior citizens can appear online for hearing

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 3

The Mohali administration is going to introduce online hearing of appeals in cases pertaining to the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain, who is the presiding officer of the Appellate Tribunal, said, “A trial run was conducted at the District Administrative Complex to facilitate online appearance in the court for senior citizens and their counsels.”

Jain said, “In view of physical weakness and other problems due to old age, it was felt that senior citizens found it difficult to appear in person for hearings.”

Under the initiative, the date of appearance and the online link will be sent to the registered mobile number of the elderly people and their counsels. On the day of hearing, the senior citizen concerned and his/her counsel can attend the procedure through the online link.

The DC said during the trial run, she sat in her own court, while elderly appellants and their lawyers sat in another room and appeared in the court online.

The trial run was successful. Soon, it would be formally launched for all appeal cases related to the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

#Mohali