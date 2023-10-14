Applications invited for green cracker sale licence

chandigarh: The UT Administration has invited online applications for the issuance of temporary licence for the sale of green crackers only. An official said nearly 96 licences would be issued. Applicants can apply at chandigarhservices.chd.gov.in from 2 pm on October 13 to 5 pm on October 20 along with non-refundable fee of Rs 500 per site.
