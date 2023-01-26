Mohali: Applications invited for startup ideas at incubation centres

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 25

The District Administration in association with the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE), Mohali, has initiated “What an Idea - Start Up Challenge” to provide a platform to young minds to start their own businesses. The project is intends to provide a platform for mentoring and handholding of budding entrepreneurs.

A meeting with officials of incubation centres was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain in the presence of ADC Development Avneet Kaur Meenakshi Goyal, Deputy CEO, DBEE, at the District Administrative Complex today. Somveer Anand and Supriya Malhotra from Innovation Mission Punjab, Ajay Srivastava from Software Technology Parks of India, Alok Goyal and Anshika Bansal from Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Dr Deepak Kapoor from Punjab State Council for Science and Technology and Karanjit Chaudhary from Chandigarh Group of Colleges participated in the meeting.

Incubation centers provide facilities to the budding entrepreneurs in various sectors. Taking advantage of this, new startup ideas are made viable. All kinds of handholding and mentorship will be provided by the organisations and District Administration to the candidates selected in the challenge.

Applications have been invited for innovative ideas in 14 sectors under two categories (student and open categories).

This programme has been launched in collaboration with Start Up, Punjab. Innovation Mission Punjab is the knowledge partner for the project. Tynor Orthotics, Jal Joy Enterprises and Cheema Boilers are also supporting the project.

