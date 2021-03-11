Applications invited for voluntary teaching in Chandigarh government schools

Chandigarh, june 6
The Education Department, Chandigarh Administration, has invited applications from serving, retired bureaucrats, doctors, judicial officers, journalists, engineers, Defence officers, advocates and other professionals, who are interested in teaching school students on a voluntary basis once a week (for a maximum period of one hour or one lecture) in government schools.
The voluntary teaching is being resumed in government schools after a gap of three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The scheme was introduced in 2016.
According to the department, interested serving, retired officers or professionals could convey their subject or field of expertise, preferred government school where they want to teach and suitable time of teaching.
The willing persons can submit their applications by May 20 to the Director, School Education, Additional Deluxe Building, Sector 9, Chandigarh, either by post or through email:at dpi-chd@nic.in.
No honorarium or allowance will be paid.
