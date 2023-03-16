Apply for free rooftop solar power unit by March 31

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 15

City residents can submit applications to avail themselves of the benefit of free solar power plant by March 31.

To generate green energy, the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) had recently approved installation of grid-connected rooftop (GCRT) power projects for domestic consumers by a third party under the Renewable Energy Services Company (RESCO) build, operate and transfer (BOT) model.

Debendra Dalai, CEO, Chandigarh Renewable Energy Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST), the nodal agency for implementation of renewable energy projects, said all sectors would be covered under the scheme. The benefit would be provided on the first-come, first-served basis.

He said benefits of the scheme included zero investment, flat solar tariff of Rs 3.23 per unit for nearly 15 years till the time of transfer of the plant to the beneficiary and free of cost operation and maintenance of the plant for nearly 15 years till its transfer.

He said residents of all sizes of plots, including marla houses, were eligible under the scheme.

He said residents have to apply online at www.solar.chd.gov.in under the RESCO registration head. Those who applied earlier needed to apply again, he added.