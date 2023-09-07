Apply for horticulture courses by Sept 11

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 6

The Haryana Horticulture Department has invited applications for running short-term courses under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana at the Horticulture Training Institute, Uchani, Karnal.

Interested candidates can apply for the vacant seats through the website of the Horticulture Department, Haryana, http://kaushal.hortharyana.gov.in/ by 11 am on September 11.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sushil Sarwan said the institute had invited applications for 19 seats for Mushroom Grower Level Four with the course duration of 390 hours. In this, the applicant has to be a matriculate. For Group Farming Practitioner, applications have been invited for 20 seats for a course duration of 200 hours, in which it is mandatory for the applicant to have passed class 12. He said there would be no fee for all courses.

For the course, the minimum age of the applicant should be 18 and maximum 30 and the applicant should be a permanent resident of Haryana. The admission of the candidates would be based on the merit of marks of class X and XII. The counselling would be held on September 12 at 11 am through offline mode at the institute in Karnal.

On the day of the counselling, it was mandatory for all applicants to bring the original documents (matriculation certificate, class 12 certificate, Aadhaar card, family identity card) along with two passport size photographs. Those passing the course examination would be issued a certificate by the Agricultural Skills Council of India.

Along with these courses in the institute, IELTS coaching will also be given to candidates free of cost and the accommodation and food arrangements will also be free. More information can be obtained from the institute’s contact number 8570077877.

