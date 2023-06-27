Apply for UG admission in Panjab University till July 6

Panjab University approved the extension of last date for applying online admission forms for UG courses from June 26 to July 6.

Entrance exams conducted

Panjab University conducted the PU Migration Engineering Entrance Test (PUMEET) – and the PU Lateral Entry Entrance Test (PULEET). A total of 204 candidates appeared in the PUMEET and 258 in the PULEET.

Students vow not to take drugs

Panjab University boys’ hostel number 3 organised an interaction on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. The hostel authorities displayed banners and posters against drug abuse. The Department of Life Long Learning & Extension also observed the day. Students took a pledge that they would not take any drug or substance, make efforts to stop its illicit trafficking and shall work for the rehabilitation of affected people.

Awareness on drug abuse

The Student Counselling Cell of the Punjab Engineering College (Deemed to be University) organised an awareness session on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. Manoj K Bajaj of the Department of Psychiatry, GMCH-32, spoke on the occasion. The event was organised with an aim to make students aware of the ill-effects of drug abuse.