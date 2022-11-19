Appoint agents at polling stations, EC tells parties

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 18

As part of the special summary revision of the photo electoral roll, a meeting with representatives of political parties was held today at the Election Department under the chairmanship of Vijay N Zade, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), UT.

On the instructions of the Election Commission of India, the special summary revision is being undertaken from November 19 and 20 in the city.

At the meeting, Zade requested all political parties to appoint booth-level agents (BLAs) at all 597 polling stations in the city. He asked parties to motivate residents to take advantage of all services related to voter cards. The BLOs will remain present at the polling station from 9 am to 5 pm.

Additionally, the CEO urged residents to check their names on the electoral roll at their respective polling station. Residents could also apply if they were not on the electoral roll or if their entries needed to be corrected. They could visit and meet the BLOs during the period.

Zade said the Election Department was undertaking numerous activities to inform public about the special summary revision, the IT applications (Voterportal and www.nvsp.in), and new amendments to electoral rules such as linkage of Aadhaar with voter card and the four qualifying dates.

In continuation of this, a “nukkar nattak” was performed by the Indian Theatre Department, Punjab University, in collaboration with the Election Department, at the Sector 17 plaza. Residents could check their names on the voter list on www.nvsp.in portal or the Voter Helpline app.