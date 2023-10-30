Appoint Dean (Academics) at earliest: PGI governing body

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 29

The governing body of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has urged the institution to accelerate the appointment process for the post of Dean (Academics).

The current holder of the position, Prof Naresh Panda, has been under the spotlight, and the PGIMER has submitted a panel to the Centre for the selection of the new Dean (Academics).

A panel of doctors along with their resume has been sent to the health ministry and final call will be taken by the Centre, said Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, Deputy Director, PGIMER.

The controversy surrounding the position began when Dr Panda was assigned the officiating charge following a thorough examination of the seniority list by a high-powered committee.

The updated seniority list placed Dr Panda in the top position with Dr Radha Kanta Ratho from the Virology Department, Dr Sanjay Jain from Internal Medicine and Dr Surjit Singh Samlok from the Paediatrics Department following in the ranks.

Since April this year, Dr Panda, who also serves as the head of the ENT Department and Sub-Dean (Academics), has been juggling additional responsibilities as the acting Dean (Academics).

A committee led by Professor (Emeritus) Digamber Behera, former head of the Department of Pulmonary Medicine and Dean (Research), examined the seniority position of certain faculty members following which the updated provisional seniority list of senior professors as of July 27, 2023, was circulated for the information of all parties concerned.

