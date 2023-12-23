Appoint new Adviser, Purohit appeals to Home Minister

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 22

Administrator Banwarilal Purohit today requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to appoint new UT Adviser. He said, “There is no shortage of officers in Chandigarh... Only requirement is of the Adviser, please send us the Adviser.”

While the last incumbent, Dharam Pal, retired on October 31, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs is yet to name his successor. The additional charge of the post was handed over to UT Home Secretary Nitin Yadav. This is perhaps the first time that the MHA has not cleared the name of a new UT Adviser even after a gap of nearly two months of the post falling vacant.

