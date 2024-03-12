Appointment of PGI Dean ‘stayed’ by CAT

Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Chandigarh, March 11
The Chandigarh Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has directed the PGI Director and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare not to accept the joining report of Dr Surjit Singh as Dean Academics till the next date of hearing. The Bench said in the meantime, the present arrangement shall continue till the next date of hearing i.e. April 8.
The Bench comprising Ramesh Singh Thakur and Rashmi Saxena Sahni passed the direction on a plea filed by Dr Naresh Panda against March 8 order of the ministry vide which Dr Surjit Singh was appointed Dean Academics.
Dr Panda claimed being the senior most professor he should have been considered for the post. However, he had been made Dean Research. He said as per his knowledge, the Director had sent a panel recommending his name as Dean Academics on the basis of seniority and suitability. He claimed he had come to know that the Director had not submitted the name of the respondent for the post.
The Bench observed, “We have considered the matter and are of the view that prima facie the applicant has made out his case for interim direction. The respondents are directed not to accept the joining report of the respondent no. 3 (private respondent) till next hearing”.
