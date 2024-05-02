April GST up 23 per cent in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 1

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in the city last month witnessed an increase of 23% against the gross levy collected during the corresponding period in 2023.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the collection for April this year stood at Rs 313 crore, Rs 58 crore more than Rs 255 crore received during the same month in 2023.

The collection for March had increased to 18% at Rs 238 crore. It was Rs 36 crore more than Rs 202 crore generated in 2023.

The collection for February had increased to 12% at Rs 211 crore against Rs 188 crore received in 2023. The ministry did not share the details of the tax collected during January this year.

December 2023 saw an increase to 29% at Rs 281 crore. Similarly, the collection for November was Rs 210 crore, which was 20% more than Rs 175 crore collected during the same month in 2022.

The collection for October remained Rs 389 crore, Rs 38 crore more than the levy received in 2022. In September, the UT witnessed a growth of just 6% with Rs 219 crore mop-up against Rs 206 crore collected in 2022.

