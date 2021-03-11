ARAI, Chitkara varsity sign MoU

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 1

The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) has signed am MoU with Chitkara University to offer BE programme in automobile engineering with specialisation in electric vehicles and hybrid-electric vehicles.

Students will get to learn fundamentals of such vehicles in the first two and a half years following which they would go to the ARAI Academy, Pune, to study the latest technologies and get practical exposure in the next one and a half years. The last two semesters will be on project work to be carried out either in the automotive industry or at the ARAI Academy.

