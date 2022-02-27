Archery Meet: Punjabi University, Patiala, shines on Day 2

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 26

Punjabi University, Patiala, lead the second day of the All-India Inter-University Archery (Men and Women) Championship, at Chandigarh University, Gharuan.

Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology, Hisar, closed the day at second position and five teams shared the joint third position.

In the individual category, Chandigarh University’s Sumit finished top in the overall Indian round by scoring (645) points, followed by Vasu Saini (643) and (643) at the second and third spot, respectively.

In the women’s category, Dipti Bodra (611), M Baby Devi (607) and Aarti Prajapati (605) claimed top three positions.

In women’s recurve, Sangeeta (636), Aditi Jaiswal (631) and Madhu (628) claimed top three positions. In the men’s Indian round (30m), Saurabh Maurya (333), Ashish Jadhal (331) and Amit Sarayawal (330) were stood three. B Divya (325), Jesna KJ (321) and Pushpa (317) excelled in the women’s category.