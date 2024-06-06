Kangana Ranaut claims was slapped at Chandigarh airport by CISF personnel over her farmer agitation comment; probe ordered, constable suspended

PTI

Chandigarh, June 6

Newly-elected BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Thursday was allegedly slapped by a CISF woman constable at the Chandigarh airport when she was on her way to Delhi.

The constable has been suspended and an FIR lodged against her, officials said.

Meanwhile, Kangana said she was hit on the face and abused by the CISF woman constable during security check at the Chandigarh airport while on her way to Delhi.

In a video statement titled 'Shocking rise in terror and violence in Punjab' posted on X, she said she was safe and fine but was concerned about terrorism increasing in Punjab.

Ranaut, who issued the statement after landing in Delhi, said the constable came towards her from the side.

“She hit me on the face and started abusing me. I asked her why she did it and she said she supports the farmers' protests.”

Shocking rise in terror and violence in Punjab…. pic.twitter.com/7aefpp4blQ — Kangana Ranaut (Modi Ka Parivar) (@KanganaTeam) June 6, 2024

Kangana was recently elected to Lok Sabha from Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh.

The National Commission for Women has also taken cognisance of the incident, stating that strict action should be taken against the woman CISF constable.

NCW chief Rekha Sharma said it is a serious matter as the people who are responsible for security at the airport are breaching it.

“Strict action should be taken against the lady CISF personnel. We at @NCWIndia have taken up this matter with @CISFHQrs,” Sharma said in a post on X.

Meanwhile in another video, the woman CISF constable can be seen saying that she was triggered by an old remark by the actress.

“She gave a statement... that farmers are sitting there for Rs 100. Will she go and sit there? My mother was sitting there and protesting when she gave this statement...” she said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Kangana Ranaut