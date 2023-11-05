Arijit's concert a big draw

Tribune News Service

Sheetal

Chandigarh, November 4

Exhibition Ground in Sector 34 here became the epicentre of musical euphoria today as Bollywood singer Arijit Singh, the “Voice of Romance”, performed on stage. With a capacity exceeding 12,000 fans, and a thousand more outside the venue on roads, standing above trucks, trees and buildings, the event delivered on its promise of a mesmerising musical night.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor surprises audience by appearing on stage.

Reaches venue on fan’s bike Arijit made a special mention of a fan, Ankit Rana, without whom it would have been impossible for him to reach the venue in time. The fan drove him through the slow-moving traffic on his bike to help the singer reach the venue in time.

Arijit began with heartfelt lyrics of ‘Tum Hi Ho’. The event commenced around 7 pm with fans securing their spots well in advance.

Apart from promising performance by film industry’s favourite singer, the sound and visual effects led to an immersive experience.

Arijit not just managed to accommodate all his hits in three and half hours of non-stop performance from the likes of ‘Kesariya’, ‘Channa Mereya’, ‘Mehbooba’, ‘Naina’, ‘Chaiyan Chaiyan’ and many more, but also did not let any of his fan leave disappointed. He signed t-shirts, napkins and jackets, and shook hands with as many fans as he could.

He even gave a piano performance on some of his slow, yet soulful songs.

Beyond a concert, it was a celebration of Arijit Singh’s musical brilliance, uniting fans from all backgrounds in a joyous celebration of music. The memories forged that night will remain etched in the hearts of attendees for years to come. Arijit Singh’s live performance exemplified the enduring power of music to unite people through art and emotion.

The singer also sang his latest song, ‘Satranga’, from the upcoming film Animal and its lead actor Ranbir Kapoor made a special appearance on stage. The epic and lasting performance culminated with ‘Channa Mereya’, ‘Kabira’ and ‘Mai To Chaleya Teri Aur’.

The Tribune was the media partner of the event.

