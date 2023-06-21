Arjit Singh, Nikhil Kumar score ton for Terrace Zone

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 20

Fine centuries by Arjit Singh and Nikhil Kumar helped Terrace Zone to post a formidable total of 361/9 in their first innings against Rose Zone during the final of the UTCA Men’s Senior Domestic Cricket Tournament at the Sector 16 cricket stadium.

Batting first, Terrace Zone lost their first wicket of Manan Vohra (67) at 180 runs. Thereafter, Arjit scored 103 runs off 121 balls, including two sixes and 14 boundaries. His innings was supported by Nikhil Sharma, who scored unbeaten 101 off 128 balls. His innings included two sixes and 15 boundaries. Vishu Kashyap took three wickets for the bowling side. Rose Zone batters scored two runs without losing a wicket before the stumps were drawn.

Meanwhile, two matches of the U-19 category ended in a draw. In the first match, Terrace Zone scored 326/9, and in reply Peace Zone ended their second day’s play at 333/9. Paras remained the main performer for the side as he scored 105 runs. Dipanshu Bansal contributed 65 runs, while Rajvardhan clinched three wickets for the bowling side.

The second match between Plaza Zone and Rose Zone also ended in a draw. In reply to Rose Zone’s 143 runs, Plaza scored 264 runs in their first innings. In the second innings, Rose Zone batters were all out for 258 runs to set a 138-run target. Plaza Zone, meanwhile, manage 47/2 at the draw of the stumps to settle for a draw.