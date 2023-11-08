Arjun Azad plays a captain’s knock as Chandigarh beat Vidarbha by five wickets

Chandigarh, November 7
Skipper Arjun Azad posted a perfect ton to help Chandigarh record a five-wicket win over Vidarbha, in the BCCI U-23 One Day Tournament underway at Rajkot.
Chasing the score of 289, Chandigarh lads posted 290 in the 48th over. The side had a shocking start as Nehal Pajni (1) was the first one to go back to pavilion. Arjun Azad, along with Harnoor Singh, brought some relief for the side by raising a 122-run partnership. Azad posted a fine 112 off 103 deliveries, studded with 10 boundaries and four sixes, while Harnoor scored 63 off 65 balls with seven boundaries and a six. Later, Chiragvir Dhindsa and Pratham raised a 66-run partnership to bring an easy win for the side. Dhindsa scored 35, while Pratham added 31 runs.
Earlier, Vidarbha lads posted 289/6 with the help of unbeaten centurion Maleshwar (118 runs off 104 balls) and half-centuries by Mokhade (52) and Jagjot (50). Amit Shukla (3/59) was the pick of the bowlers.
The team’s last match is against Hyderabad on November 9.
