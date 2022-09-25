Arjun Tendulkar enjoys off-field with Yograj in UT

Chandigarh, September 24
Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar, who is in the city to play in the JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament, is spending quality time with Yograj Singh, father of former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, here.
A day after attending a practice session at DAV College, Sector 10, Arjun attended a training session at a local gym here today. Arjun and Yograj were seen dancing to the tunes of Punjabi songs. A video is doing rounds on social media, where Arjun is seen dancing with Yograj. Arjun is here to play for Goa Cricket Association. However, rain has halted the matches.
