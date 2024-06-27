Arjun, Vikas slam centuries as Sukhna Zone log victory

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 26

Riding high on centuries by Arjun Azad and Vikas Kumar, the team of Sukhna Zone defeated Leisure Zone by 27 runs on the second day of the UTCA Domestic Cricket Tournament.

Batting first, Sukhna Zone scored a mammoth of 388/4 with the help of Azad (101) and Kumar (100). Skipper Raj Angad Bawa (78) and Chiragveer Singh Dhindsa (51) were the other main contributors for the side. In reply, Leisure Zone were restricted at 361/6 despite a heroics innings by opener Mohammed Arsalan Khan (106), Ayush Sikka (60) and Pradeep Yadav (53).

In another match, Amrit Lubana scored 85 as Rose Zone defeated Plaza Zone by 26 runs. Batting first, Rose Zone scored 258/6 with Lubana (85) and Nehal Pajni (64) scoring the majority runs. In reply, Varun Kumar (4/36) claimed maximum wickets to restrict Plaza Zone to 232/9. Karan Singh (92) was the top scorer, while skipper Shivam Bhambri (68) scored a half-century.

In the women seniors event, Sukhna Zone defeated Terrace Zone by three wickets. Terrace Zone scored 113/4 as Sarah Mahajan (36) emerged as the top scorer followed by Shivani Thakur (28). In reply, Sukhna Zone, once struggling at 53/6, bounced back to win the match in the 19th over. Priyanka (31) and Monique Pandey (23) played a pivotal role in the win.

Rock Zone defeated Plaza Zone by nine wickets in the second match. Plaza Zone scored 148/2 with fine contributions from Akshita Sharma (68) and unbeaten Eknoor Kaur (36). In reply, Rock Zone won in the 19th over with the help of Twinkle Pathak (78) and Simran Johal (57).

