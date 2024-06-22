 Armed forces, paramilitary hold events in Mohali : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Armed forces, paramilitary hold events in Mohali

Armed forces, paramilitary hold events in Mohali

Armed forces, paramilitary hold events in Mohali

Disabled soldiers, their family members and staff perform during an event organised to mark the International Day of Yoga at Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre in Mohali.



Chandigarh, June 21

Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre (PRC) at Mohali marked the 10th International Day of Yoga today, conforming to this year’s theme, ‘Yoga for Self and Society’. Simple yoga protocols such as asanas, pranayama, and dhyana sessions were organised for the disabled soldiers, their families, children, and staff of the centre, focusing on improving physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health. A pledge was also taken by all the participants to commit themselves to ensuring self-discipline and including yoga in their lifestyles.

Western Command

Yoga practice sessions and workshops were held at various establishments of Western Command, which were attended by serving personnel and their families. A workshop was organised at the Military Station in collaboration with Yoga Aayog from the Ayush Department, Haryana, which aimed to inculcate yoga practice for the physical and mental wellbeing of serving Army personnel. Over 600 serving personnel and families participated in the event.

Border Security Force

Officers and men Border Security Force’s Headquarters Western Command, Chandimandir, Inspector General (Operations) Anand Singh stressed the importance of yoga as a stress buster and an alternate physical regime that develops a positive outlook on life. He said the troops must commit themselves to the unifying force of yoga and its myriad benefits, including enhancing physical and muscular strength, maintaining balance, improving stamina, and relieving mental stress, which is the need of the hour.

No. 3 Base Repair Depot

A yoga session was organised at No. 3 Base Repair Depot, Chandigarh, where about 900 participants reaffirmed their allegiance to this ancient practice. Air Commodore Rajeev Shrivastava, Air Officer Commanding, 3 BRD, and other senior functionaries joined the event that covered basic kriyas, followed by asanas and pranayama, and culminated with sankalpa and a prayer.

12 Wing

At 12 Wing, air warriors trained as yoga instructors organised a mass yoga event by following common yoga sequences. Besides an introductory talk on the importance and health benefits of practicing yoga, meditation exercises were also carried out.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Sikh activists on Canada's no-fly list lose appeal; court sees 'reasonable grounds' for terror concern

2
Diaspora

Punjab man dies tragically in Italy; employer dumps him on road after his arm gets severed by heavy farm machinery

3
India

Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail as Delhi High Court grants interim stay on trial court's bail order

4
Ludhiana

No land, NHAI proposes to withdraw Ludhiana-Bathinda highway project

5
Himachal

4 dead as HRTC bus falls into gorge in Shimla's Jubbal

6
Trending

On Sania Mirza marriage rumours with Mohammed Shami, tennis star’s father fumes ‘she has not…’

7
World

Watch: Putin takes Kim Jong Un on drive in Limousine, later gifts him car; North Korean leader gives him pair of dogs

8
India

Swiss court sentences 4 members of Hinduja family to up to 4 and a half years for exploiting their servants

9
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

10
India

India criticises Canadian parliament observing ‘one-minute silence’ in memory of Hardeep Nijjar

Don't Miss

View All
'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Top News

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Trial court’s order perverse: Probe agency | Being treated l...

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Trial court’s order perverse: Probe agency | Being treated l...

ED challenges Arvind Kejriwal's bail, as Delhi CM to leave jail today

Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail as Delhi High Court grants interim stay on trial court's bail order

The AAP national convenor, who was arrested on March 21 by t...

NEET-UG 2024: Supreme Court refuses to stay counselling process; issues notice to National Testing Agency, others

NEET row: Supreme Court refuses to defer counselling; 1,563 students to take exam again on Sunday

The Congress, meanwhile, stages protests across the country ...

NTA postpones CSIR-UGC-NET examination due to ‘unavoidable circumstances and logistical reasons’

NTA postpones CSIR-UGC-NET examination due to ‘unavoidable circumstances and logistical reasons’

The joint CSIR-UGC-NET exam is for the eligibility of candid...


Cities

View All

Inadequate power supply in paddy season irks farmers

Inadequate power supply in paddy season irks farmers

SGPC gets fake web portal used to book accommodation at ‘Saragarhi Niwas’ in Amritsar blocked

Pingalwara vice-president awarded by UK varsity

Aam Aadmi Clinics delivering healthcare at doorsteps: DC

Finally, government to rejuvenate 20-km Tung Dhab drain in Amritsar

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Road crash count in Chandigarh dips by over 20%

Road crash count in Chandigarh dips by over 20%

Chandigarh MC to snap all water connections outside ‘lal dora’ in 22 UT villages

Congress protests NEET irregularities

AAP, Congress playing with sentiments: BJP

Bank guard shoots youth dead, arrested

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail as Delhi High Court grants interim stay on trial court's bail order

ED behaving as if Arvind Kejriwal is ‘most wanted terrorist’: Sunita Kejriwal

NEET row: Supreme Court refuses to defer counselling; 1,563 students to take exam again on Sunday

Nihangs attack SHO, ACP in Jalandhar over closure of liquor vend, arrested

Nihangs attack SHO, ACP in Jalandhar over closure of liquor vend, arrested

Man found dead at home in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, police suspect robbery attempt

Two-time councillor Surjit Kaur is Shiromani Akali Dal nominee for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll

Jalandhar: BJP candidate Sheetal Angural still has 4 cases against him

In 2 yrs, value of Sheetal Angural’s assets goes up by Rs 38 lakh

Veggie prices soar with mercury

Veggie prices soar in Ludhiana with mercury

GRP cops save minor girl from committing suicide in Ludhiana

Keep check on dyeing units dumping untreated waste: Ludhiana MC chief to PPCB

No land, NHAI proposes to withdraw Ludhiana-Bathinda highway project

Expedite recovery of property tax from defaulters, officials told