Armed forces, paramilitary hold events in Mohali

Chandigarh, June 21

Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre (PRC) at Mohali marked the 10th International Day of Yoga today, conforming to this year’s theme, ‘Yoga for Self and Society’. Simple yoga protocols such as asanas, pranayama, and dhyana sessions were organised for the disabled soldiers, their families, children, and staff of the centre, focusing on improving physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health. A pledge was also taken by all the participants to commit themselves to ensuring self-discipline and including yoga in their lifestyles.

Western Command

Yoga practice sessions and workshops were held at various establishments of Western Command, which were attended by serving personnel and their families. A workshop was organised at the Military Station in collaboration with Yoga Aayog from the Ayush Department, Haryana, which aimed to inculcate yoga practice for the physical and mental wellbeing of serving Army personnel. Over 600 serving personnel and families participated in the event.

Border Security Force

Officers and men Border Security Force’s Headquarters Western Command, Chandimandir, Inspector General (Operations) Anand Singh stressed the importance of yoga as a stress buster and an alternate physical regime that develops a positive outlook on life. He said the troops must commit themselves to the unifying force of yoga and its myriad benefits, including enhancing physical and muscular strength, maintaining balance, improving stamina, and relieving mental stress, which is the need of the hour.

No. 3 Base Repair Depot

A yoga session was organised at No. 3 Base Repair Depot, Chandigarh, where about 900 participants reaffirmed their allegiance to this ancient practice. Air Commodore Rajeev Shrivastava, Air Officer Commanding, 3 BRD, and other senior functionaries joined the event that covered basic kriyas, followed by asanas and pranayama, and culminated with sankalpa and a prayer.

12 Wing

At 12 Wing, air warriors trained as yoga instructors organised a mass yoga event by following common yoga sequences. Besides an introductory talk on the importance and health benefits of practicing yoga, meditation exercises were also carried out.

