Armed man enters house in Panchkula, takes away jewellery

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 22

An unidentified man, armed with a knife, barged into a house at Railla village in Sector 12 and took away jewellery worth around Rs. 75,000 on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The incident took place around 2.30 am.

Rajesh Rao (40), a native of Jagadhri who lives in a rented accommodation at Railla village, told the police that the robber broke into their house from the rear side door and entered the bedroom. The complainant’s wife went into the bedroom only to find their almirah open.

Thereafter, she found a man hiding behind the curtains.

“As my wife saw the man carrying our jewellery box and a knife, she yelled. He immediately came out and threatened her with the knife,” the complainant was quoted as saying in the FIR.

A case in this regard has been registered against the unidentified person at the Sector 5 police station under Section 25 of the Arms Act and Sections 380 (theft in a dwelling house) and 458 (lurking house trespass or house-breaking by night after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.