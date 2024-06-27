Armed robbers loot gold, cash from jewellery shop in Mohali’s Phase-10

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 27

Two armed persons on Thursday robbed a jewellery shop here in broad daylight and decamped with gold worth lakhs.

According to police, the robbers looted 100 grams gold worth around Rs 9 lakhs at gunpoint from a jewellery shop in Phase-10.

The accused also took away jewellery and cash from the counter by pointing a gun at shop’s owner Gitanjali.

Locals said the duo had come on a scooty but left it at the spot while fleeing. The suspects had put on caps, goggles and fake beard to conceal their identity, they claimed.

Phase-10 SHO Naveenpal Singh said, “Teams are scanning the CCTV footage of the shop. Further investigation is under way.”

