Arms supplier in police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 22

The police have arrested the main arms supplier, Gourav (29), a native of Dahina village in Rewari, and recovered one countrymade pistol and one round from him. On April 17, the police arrested Anand Dube (30), a native of UP, with one pistol and four cartridges near the Botanical Garden, Sarangpur. He could not produce any arms licence. On disclosures made by Dube, Gourav, who provided the weapon to him, was arrested. Dube was produced before the court on Thursday that sent him to judicial custody.