Army bike expedition reaches Chandimandir

Chandigarh, June 29
The Indian Army D5 Motorcycle Expedition commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Kargil conflict was flagged in at the Chandimandir Military Station today after it arrived from New Delhi on its way to Kargil.
The expedition is a set of three teams comprising Army men, who commenced their journey from Dinjan in the east, Dwarka in the west and Dhanushkodi in the south, traversing diverse and challenging terrains.
The expedition will help reconnect with the Kargil gallantry awardees, war widows and ex-servicemen, besides interacting with the local populace enroute and create an awareness about the Army among the youth. It will converge at Kargil on July 10 after proceeding along two routes from Delhi — one via Ambala, Jammu and Srinagar and the other via Chandimandir, Manali, and Leh.
On arrival at Chandimandir, the team interacted with Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, GOC-in-C, Western Command, Gen VP Malik (retd), who was the Army Chief during the Kargil conflict, and other senior officers of the Western Command.
