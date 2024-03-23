Army Chief visits Western Command headquarters

Chandigarh, March 22
Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande today visited Western Command headquarters in Chandimandir to take stock of security situation in the region.
General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Lt Gen MK Katiyar briefed him about operation and administrative aspects of the command. Gen Pande interacted with senior officers.
Army Wives Welfare Association president Archana Pande reviewed activities being undertaken by the association and felicitated war widows.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message
Delhi CM says don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; t...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage
The court noted that, according to the plea, while producing...
Death toll in Punjab's Sangrur hooch tragedy rises to 20, four-member SIT formed to supervise probe
The AAP government has been under fire from opposition parti...
60 dead, 145 injured in Russia concert hall attack; Islamic State group claims responsibility
It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the attackers a...