Army Chief visits Western Command headquarters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 22

Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande today visited Western Command headquarters in Chandimandir to take stock of security situation in the region.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Lt Gen MK Katiyar briefed him about operation and administrative aspects of the command. Gen Pande interacted with senior officers.

Army Wives Welfare Association president Archana Pande reviewed activities being undertaken by the association and felicitated war widows.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gen Manoj Pande #Indian Army