Army Institute of Law celebrates annual day, Aakriti 'best student'

Mohali, May 20

Aakriti Gupta bagged the “best student” trophy for being the all-round topper during the Annual Day-2022 celebrations at the Army Institute of Law, Mohali, today.

The celebrations commenced with a welcome address by Dr Tejinder Kaur, Principal. The chief guest was Prof Arvind, Vice-Chancellor, Punjabi University, Patiala. Prof Gurpreet Singh Lehal, Dean, College Development Council. was the guest of honor.

The students who topped in academics as well as in various inter and intra-institute competitions were given trophies, cash awards and various prizes worth Rs 3,92,796. The celebrations concluded with the presentation of mementoes to the esteemed guests by Maj-Gen Vikram Taneja, MG AOC, Western Command, and chairman of the institute.