Army Institute of Law celebrates annual day, Aakriti 'best student'

Mohali, May 20
Aakriti Gupta bagged the “best student” trophy for being the all-round topper during the Annual Day-2022 celebrations at the Army Institute of Law, Mohali, today.
The celebrations commenced with a welcome address by Dr Tejinder Kaur, Principal. The chief guest was Prof Arvind, Vice-Chancellor, Punjabi University, Patiala. Prof Gurpreet Singh Lehal, Dean, College Development Council. was the guest of honor.
The students who topped in academics as well as in various inter and intra-institute competitions were given trophies, cash awards and various prizes worth Rs 3,92,796. The celebrations concluded with the presentation of mementoes to the esteemed guests by Maj-Gen Vikram Taneja, MG AOC, Western Command, and chairman of the institute.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rain
A cyclonic circulation persisting over Punjab and Haryana wi...
Veteran Akali leader and former Punjab minister Tota Singh passes away at 81
The former president of the Akali Dal dies of prolonged illn...
Navjot Singh Sidhu may spend less than 8 months in jail
Partap Singh Bajwa, Raja Warring lend support to ex-PCC chie...