Army veterans, residents pay tribute to Anantnag op martyr

Mohali, September 24
Residents of New Chandigarh, Army veterans and people from various walks of life paid tribute to Col Manpreet Singh, who laid down his life in the line of duty during a gunfight with terrorists in J&K’s Anantnag recently, during his bhog ceremony at his ancestral Bharaunjian village this afternoon. Besides representatives of the Western Command, senior leaders from political parties, women, children and elderly in large numbers paid their respect to the departed soul.
The Army officer, a Sena medal awardee, who laid his life in the service of the nation, was cremated at his village on September 15. Singh, a third generation soldier, belonged to 12th Sikh Light Infantry. Three officers — the Colonel, a Major and a DSP of the Jammu and Kashmir Police — were killed in the gunfight with terrorists in the higher reaches of the Kokernag area in the valley on September 13.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing
Tensions flared between India and Canada after Trudeau's exp...
India wins first gold in men's 10m air rifle team event in Asian Games 2023
Rudrankksh shoots 632.5, Tomar 631.6 and Panwar 629.6 to agg...
Centre moves to cancel OCI cards of pro-Khalistan activists
Move to seize their properties in India too
It's world of double standards: EAM S Jaishankar on developed nations' resistance to change
Speaks at world forum after Canada fracas