Army veterans, residents pay tribute to Anantnag op martyr

Mohali, September 24

Residents of New Chandigarh, Army veterans and people from various walks of life paid tribute to Col Manpreet Singh, who laid down his life in the line of duty during a gunfight with terrorists in J&K’s Anantnag recently, during his bhog ceremony at his ancestral Bharaunjian village this afternoon. Besides representatives of the Western Command, senior leaders from political parties, women, children and elderly in large numbers paid their respect to the departed soul.

The Army officer, a Sena medal awardee, who laid his life in the service of the nation, was cremated at his village on September 15. Singh, a third generation soldier, belonged to 12th Sikh Light Infantry. Three officers — the Colonel, a Major and a DSP of the Jammu and Kashmir Police — were killed in the gunfight with terrorists in the higher reaches of the Kokernag area in the valley on September 13.

