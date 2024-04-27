Army XI drub Chandigarh XI

Chandigarh, April 26
Army XI blanked Chandigarh XI 5-0, Indian Railways beat Indian Navy 5-2, and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) overpowered Bangladesh Air Force 4-3 in the fifth Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament-2024 at the 3BRD here today.
Twelve teams, including one each from Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, are taking part in the competition.
Pool A consists of Indian Air Force, Sri Lanka Air Force and SBI. Pool B comprises Chandigarh XI, Army XI and Punjab Police. Indian Railways, Indian Army, and Punjab and Sind Bank are in Pool C. Bangladesh Air Force, CISF and RCF are in Pool D.
The semifinals will be played on April 29, and the final on April 30.
