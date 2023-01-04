Army’s bomb squad removes shell found near Punjab CM's house

Chandigarh, January 3
The live artillery shell that was found in a mango orchard near Nayagaon on the Punjab-Chandigarh border yesterday, was today removed by the Army’s bomb disposal squad, which arrived from the Western Command, Chandimandir. The site is barely 2 km from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s official residence.
The Army team led by Col JS Sandhu, arrived at the scene this morning after a help was sought by the police.
The team of experts wearing the protective gear examined the shell, which had been secured by the police.
After carrying out their investigation, a robot was used to safely remove the shell and shift it to a vehicle. It was later taken to a safer place.
Sources said the shell would be examined before disposal.
As per preliminary examination by the Army authorities, the shell was prima facie an old ammunition used by the Army, said a police official.
However, a detailed report of the analysis was awaited from the Army Headquarters for further confirmation, the police added.
The shell was spotted by a tube-well operator on Monday and the police were informed.
Police teams and a bomb disposal squad were rushed to the scene. The Chandigarh police had secured the area. The shell was covered with sandbags and an explosive-proof drum.
Robot used to handle explosive
- Army team used a robot to handle shell, which was taken to a safer place. It will be examined before disposal
- Preliminary examination by Army suggests it an old ammunition used by the armed forces, said a police official
- The shell was spotted by a tube-well operator on Monday
Detailed report awaited: cops
A detailed report of the analysis was awaited from the Army Headquarters for further confirmation, the police said.
