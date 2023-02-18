Arnav Bishnoi, Vanya Arora win tennis titles

Chandigarh, February 17
Top seed Arnav Bishnoi and third seed Vanya Arora won U-18 singles titles for boys and girls, respectively, of the CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament.
Arnav Bishnoi defeated Sumukh Marya 6-3, 6-2 in straight sets in the boys’ under-18 singles final. In the girls under-18 singles final, 3rd seed Vanya Arora outplayed Reet Arora 6-1, 6-3. Vanya Arora played an aggressive game to beat Reet Arora without feeling much pressure.
However, Reet Arora won the girls U-14 singles title. Reet upset top seed Jasmine Kaur 6-0, 6-3. In the boys under-14 singles final, top seed Gaurish Madaan defeated 2nd seed Sangram Bhadury in a tough match. Gaurish and Sangram played top-class tennis. Finally, Gaurish used his experience and took the first set 7-5. In the second set Gaurish was 0-3 down, but he fought back and won the set and match 6-4.
