Arora to hoist Tricolour in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 12

Cabinet Minister Aman Arora would hoist the Tricolour at the Shaheed (Major) Harminder Pal Singh Government College Stadium in Mohali on the 76th Independence Day, said Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain today. Jain and Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Garg reviewed preparations for the celebrations. Three police platoons, NCC cadets and bands of students from various schools will be participating in the march-past led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Priya Khera.

As part of a full dress rehearsal today, about 700 students from 11 schools put on a grand show.

DC Jain chaired a meeting with various departments engaged in the arrangements and issued some instructions to them to ensure that the Independence Day celebrations are a success.

#Aman Arora #Mohali