 Arrest of serial rapist, killer: Never lost hope, prayers answered: Victim’s father : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Arrest of serial rapist, killer: Never lost hope, prayers answered: Victim’s father

Arrest of serial rapist, killer: Never lost hope, prayers answered: Victim’s father

Arrest of serial rapist, killer: Never lost hope, prayers answered: Victim’s father

With the arrest of the serial rapist and killer, the 67-year-old father of the MBA student, who was raped and murdered in 2010, has found some solace. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Amit Sharma

Chandigarh, May 3

With the arrest of the serial rapist and killer, the 67-year-old father of the MBA student, who was raped and murdered in 2010, has found some solace.

“The past 14 years were filled with distress, not knowing who took my daughter’s life. Now, with the perpetrator having been caught, I find solace and pray for justice to be served by awarding the accused a severe punishment,” said the victim’s father.

Police to seek accused’s remand

The accused will be produced before the court on Saturday. Police sources said they would arrest the accused in the MBA student’s murder case and seek his remand.

Accused Monu Kumar, a drug addict, was arrested on May1 for the rape and murder of a 40-year-old woman in 2022. During investigation, he also confessed to the murder of the 22-year-old MBA student.

In January 2020, after a decade-long investigation into the MBA student’s murder case, the UT police filed an untraced report in the court.

However, the victim’s father remained hopeful and kept urging the police to search for the accused.

“I always believed that someday, whether for my daughter’s murder or another crime, the perpetrator would be apprehended,” he remarked. Despite his advancing age, he persisted with his quest for justice. “Finally, the unwavering efforts of the Chandigarh Police paid off,” he said.

The victim’s father visited the Maloya police station on Thursday to meet police officials who solved the case, but avoided any encounter with the accused.

“I never want to see his face. My prayers were answered. He’s where he belongs, behind bars,” he concluded.

The victim was found murdered on July 30, 2010. Her blood stained body was found in semi-naked condition in the bushes near a taxi stand in Sector 38-West, with her scooter parked nearby. The victim’s family still resides near the site where the body was found.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian couple, 3-month-old grandchild among 4 killed in accident during police chase in Canada

2
Trending

Video: Kim Jong Un picks 25 pretty virgin Korean girls every year for his ‘pleasure squad’: Report

3
Punjab

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order to reopen road in front of Punjab CM's residence to public

4
India

Canadian Police make arrests in Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

5
Delhi

May consider granting interim bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal in view of Lok Sabha election: Supreme Court

6
Chandigarh

Teachers to retire at age of 65, says Chandigarh Admn in High Court

7
Punjab

First year B Tech student jumps from 10th floor of his hostel in Punjab’s Phagwara

8
World

Chilling video shows Kazakhstani politician 'beating his wife to death'

9
Punjab

Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala

10
India

Couple alleges daughter died after taking Covishield, to go to court against AstraZeneca

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

After decades, no Gandhi to contest Amethi; Rahul to test Raebareli waters

After decades, no Gandhi to contest Amethi; Rahul to test Raebareli waters

Shehzada has fled Amethi, fears defeat in Wayanad too, says PM

Shehzada has fled Amethi, fears defeat in Wayanad too, says PM

Mocks Rahul on Raebareli move, saying ‘daro mat, bhaago mat’

May consider granting interim bail to Kejriwal on account of poll, says SC

May consider granting interim bail to Kejriwal on account of poll, says SC

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

Indian couple, 3-month-old grandkid die in Canada mishap

Indian couple, 3-month-old grandkid die in Canada mishap


Cities

View All

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order on reopening of road in front of CM’s house

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order on reopening of road in front of CM’s house

BTech graduate among 2 peddlers arrested with 774 grams of heroin

College student held with illegal weapon in Mohali

INDIA VOTES 2024: Will make up for ‘BJP’s 10 lost years’, Manish Tewari gives assurance to Chandigarh residents

Marginalised have been uplifted during PM Modi’s tenure, says Sanjay Tandon

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

DC holds meet to chalk out anti-flood plans

Commission agents protest slow lifting of procured wheat

First stage of EVM randomisation done at Fatehgarh Sahib