Arrest of serial rapist, killer: Never lost hope, prayers answered: Victim’s father

Tribune News Service

Amit Sharma

Chandigarh, May 3

With the arrest of the serial rapist and killer, the 67-year-old father of the MBA student, who was raped and murdered in 2010, has found some solace.

“The past 14 years were filled with distress, not knowing who took my daughter’s life. Now, with the perpetrator having been caught, I find solace and pray for justice to be served by awarding the accused a severe punishment,” said the victim’s father.

Police to seek accused’s remand The accused will be produced before the court on Saturday. Police sources said they would arrest the accused in the MBA student’s murder case and seek his remand.

Accused Monu Kumar, a drug addict, was arrested on May1 for the rape and murder of a 40-year-old woman in 2022. During investigation, he also confessed to the murder of the 22-year-old MBA student.

In January 2020, after a decade-long investigation into the MBA student’s murder case, the UT police filed an untraced report in the court.

However, the victim’s father remained hopeful and kept urging the police to search for the accused.

“I always believed that someday, whether for my daughter’s murder or another crime, the perpetrator would be apprehended,” he remarked. Despite his advancing age, he persisted with his quest for justice. “Finally, the unwavering efforts of the Chandigarh Police paid off,” he said.

The victim’s father visited the Maloya police station on Thursday to meet police officials who solved the case, but avoided any encounter with the accused.

“I never want to see his face. My prayers were answered. He’s where he belongs, behind bars,” he concluded.

The victim was found murdered on July 30, 2010. Her blood stained body was found in semi-naked condition in the bushes near a taxi stand in Sector 38-West, with her scooter parked nearby. The victim’s family still resides near the site where the body was found.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.