Arshdeep Singh selected for T20 World Cup squad

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 12

Local lad and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has joined the league of Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has picked him for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, starting next month in Australia.

Happy at his selection. He is in high spirits and will prove his worth while representing the national side. Darshan Singh, father

Arshdeep, who made his India debut in July 2022, has been rested for the upcoming India's home series against Australia as he has been asked to report at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for conditioning-related work. "I am happy with his selection in the World Cup. As I have mentioned, he is in high spirits and will prove his worth while representing the national side," said Darshan Singh, Arshdeep's father. The pacer is on a break and said to spending time with his family here. "He has gone to practice. He is here for a while," said Darshan.

The 23-year-old left-arm pacer had been called for the five-T20Is home series against South Africa. In July, he made his T20 debut against England. He also played in the recent Asia Cup championship.