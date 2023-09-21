Arslan shines in UTCA's 53-run victory

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 20

Mohammed Arslan Khan scored 90 runs as the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA) team defeated Minerva Cricket Academy by 53 runs during the opening match of the 28th All India JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament at Mahajan Cricket Ground (IT Park).

Batting first, the local side posted 221 runs before getting an all-out in 43.5 overs. Khan scroed 90 runs. He was supported by Ashwin Murigan (20) and Arjit Singh (18). Gurinder Singh (4/36) and Pradeep Parasher (4/40) claimed an equal share of wickets, while Abhishek Saini took 2/46.

In reply, the Minerva Cricket Academy lads bundled out for 168 runs in 40.5 overs. Kunal Mahajan scored 36 runs, followed by Mayank Sidhu (31). Amrit Lubana (2/13), Mandy (2/20), Rajangad Bawa (2/25) and Ashwin Murugan (2/43) claimed the maximum wickets for the bowling side.

In the second match, Yorks Cricket Club, New Delhi, registered a two-wicket win over Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India. The CAG batters scored 273/8 in 45 overs. Himanshu Rana (80) remained the main scorer, followed by Ankit Kaushik (62). Yogesh Kumar claimed 3/58 for the bowling side, followed by Manish Sehrawat (2/48).

Yorks Cricket Club posted 276/8 in 44.5 overs. Parmod Chandela (84), Lalit Yadav (74), Vansh Bedi (36), Shivam Gupta (24) and Manish Sehrawat (17) were the main scorers for the side. Shubham Singh claimed 2/72 for the bowling side, followed by Vyshak V (2/55) and Karan Kaila (1/35). Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora and former international cricketer Chetan Sharma inaugurated the tournament.

#Cricket