Art competition organised

On World Orthodontic Health Day, an ‘Art Competition’ was held by the Department of Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopaedics at Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital, Sector 25. The Theme for the competition was ‘Story relating to orthodontics or your orthodontic story’. Only patients wearing braces were invited to participate in the competition. The winners — Jyoti, Kriti Gupta, Kashish Sharma, Avni and Tanviand Noorpreet — were awarded prizes.

Placement drive kicks off

The School of Communication Studies started its campus placement drive and several students have bagged job offers from various media organisations. Dr Bhavneet Bhatti, Chairperson, informed that five students from the department had been placed with the Trident Group under the profile of Corporate Communications with a package of Rs 12 lakh per annum. She informed that Rajinder Gupta, chairman of the group, visited the campus and interacted with faculty members and students during the placement drive.

Book donation campaign held

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, organised a book campaign comprising a book donation drive to promote reading culture among students of SGGS Collegiate Public School. More than 200 books were distributed among school students to encourage holistic growth and inculcate reading habit from an early stage.