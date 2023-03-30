Art exhibition to promote voting begins

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 29

An art exhibition on a theme, “No voter to be left behind”, began at the open art gallery at the Sector 16-17 underpass today.

The exhibition, organised by the Chief Electoral Officer, UT, will be on till April 5. As many as 39 artworks are displayed at the venue. The event aims at encouraging young voters to exercise their franchise.

Saurabh Arora, Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Chandigarh, inaugurated the exhibition and felicitated the winners of an inter-college painting competition that preceded the exhibition.