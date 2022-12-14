Art Festival: Pianists mesmerise audience

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 13

Pianists Anu Bains, Pratham Pal Singh, Atul Lakra and Nainika enthralled the audience with their performances during the Art and Contemporary Festival being organised by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Infosys Foundation at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, here. The festival, which began on December 9, will continue till December 15. A poetry recital session was also held today.

Singer and music teacher Purvi Baruah will perform in the evening tomorrow. Father-son duo Rahul and Bharat Gupta will also present Bharatnatyam on Wednesday.