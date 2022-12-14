Art Festival: Pianists mesmerise audience

Chandigarh, December 13
Pianists Anu Bains, Pratham Pal Singh, Atul Lakra and Nainika enthralled the audience with their performances during the Art and Contemporary Festival being organised by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Infosys Foundation at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, here. The festival, which began on December 9, will continue till December 15. A poetry recital session was also held today.
Singer and music teacher Purvi Baruah will perform in the evening tomorrow. Father-son duo Rahul and Bharat Gupta will also present Bharatnatyam on Wednesday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Public servants can be convicted in corruption cases based on circumstantial evidence: Supreme Court
A five-judge Constitution bench says complainants as well as...
Supreme Court grants bail to convict in Godhra train coach burning case
The bench takes note of the submission of a lawyer, appearin...
Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon
The acid used in the attack on the girl in Dwarka on Wednesd...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...