Art Gallery sculptures to be showcased at G20 meet in Delhi

Chandigarh, August 27
The Ministry of Culture has identified some iconic artworks at the Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10 and requested that they be given on loan for an exhibition.
The ministry is curating an exhibition, ‘Roots and Routes: Past, Present and Continuous’ at Jaipur House in the National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi, in September under India’s G20 presidency which will coincide with the visit of Heads of State.
Subjects such as India’s democratic ethos, shared traditions and outreach will find a place in this important exhibition.
Cultural heritage to be on display
- The ministry is curating an exhibition, ‘Roots and Routes: Past, Present and Continuous’ at Jaipur House in the National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi, in September under India’s G20 presidency which will coincide with the visit of Heads of State
- The museum will exhibit India’s rich cultural heritage and is sending prestigious 19 Gandhara sculptures, three terracotta sculptures from Akhnoor, two Buddhist metal sculptures from Nagapattinam and two Pahari miniature paintings for the exhibition
The Government Museum and Art Gallery will exhibit India’s rich cultural heritage and is sending the prestigious 19 Gandhara sculptures, three terracotta sculptures from Akhnoor, two Buddhist metal sculptures from Nagapattinam and two Pahari miniature paintings for the exhibition.
The museum team has been looking at every detail to transport the rich collection safely to be able to showcase the same at the G20 summit in Delhi and reiterate India’s position as not only a major economy but also its proud heritage in terms of culture, dating back centuries.
The National Museum in New Delhi is the nodal agency for handling the insurance, transportation, and so on.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi: Global framework must to ensure ethical use of AI, counter crypto threat
B20 MEET Says imbalance in supply of critical minerals, rare...
Lunar south pole blows hot, cold: 60°C difference in 8 cm
50°C on surface, -10°C under it
Shobha yatra: Wary of violence, Nuh residents choose to remain indoors today
Locals fear outsiders may create trouble
15 seers may be allowed for symbolic yatra in Nuh
Nuh sealed, no entry without district ID card: Police