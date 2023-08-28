Art Gallery sculptures to be showcased at G20 meet in Delhi

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 27

The Ministry of Culture has identified some iconic artworks at the Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10 and requested that they be given on loan for an exhibition.

The ministry is curating an exhibition, ‘Roots and Routes: Past, Present and Continuous’ at Jaipur House in the National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi, in September under India’s G20 presidency which will coincide with the visit of Heads of State.

Subjects such as India’s democratic ethos, shared traditions and outreach will find a place in this important exhibition.

The Government Museum and Art Gallery will exhibit India’s rich cultural heritage and is sending the prestigious 19 Gandhara sculptures, three terracotta sculptures from Akhnoor, two Buddhist metal sculptures from Nagapattinam and two Pahari miniature paintings for the exhibition.

The museum team has been looking at every detail to transport the rich collection safely to be able to showcase the same at the G20 summit in Delhi and reiterate India’s position as not only a major economy but also its proud heritage in terms of culture, dating back centuries.

The National Museum in New Delhi is the nodal agency for handling the insurance, transportation, and so on.